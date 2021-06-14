Charles Barkley shares story of why Scott Brooks lived with him originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Charles Barkley considers Wizards head coach Scott Brooks to be a good friend of his, as the two were once teammates in Philadelphia.

It turns out that at one point, the two were roommates as well.

Back in 1988, was a rookie in the NBA just hoping for an opportunity. It first came with the 76ers, a team that starred Barkley. When Brooks told Barkley that he was going to begin the apartment hunt in the city, Barkley had a different suggestion.

“The really funny part of the story is we were talking one day and he says ‘Hey I’m going looking for apartments today.’ I said ‘Rook, why don’t you just stay with me for a while,'" Barkley said on 106.7 The Fan's Grant & Danny. "And then he says ‘Okay that’s a good idea.’”

It turned out to be a good idea because just several days later Brooks was temporarily cut from the team. Barkley, understanding how the league worked, feared that would be the case. Therefore, he made the offer to Brooks to help the rookie avoid making a commitment that could backfire.

“He says to me, we used to joke about it, he says ‘Hey why did you ask me to come live with you?’ I said, “Man I didn’t think you was going to make the team and I know how these big cities work,'" Barkley said.

“I said ‘You’d be living in Cal Irvine paying rent in Philadelphia, that made no sense,'" Barkley said.

Brooks would eventually rejoin the Sixers and the two would play for three seasons together from 1988 to 1991. The two have remained in touch since then, with Barkley keeping an eye on how his former teammate has done during his coaching career.

As Brooks enters the offseason with his job position up in the air, Barkley is unsure what will come next. No matter what it is though, he'll be rooting for him.

“He’s always been a great friend, he’s a great kid, he’s had a great career. And like I said, I’m wishing nothing but the best for Scott," Barkley said.