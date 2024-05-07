Charles Barkley shares his side of the story of Michael Jordan leaving Isiah Thomas off the Dream Team

After decades of wondering why one of the best point guards Isiah Thomas, was left off the 1992 Olympic men’s basketball team known as the ‘Dream Team’, we are finally getting more clarification.

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame player turned popular TV analysis Charles Barkley appeared on Pro Football Hall of Fame Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay to share details on why Thomas wasn’t on the team. Sharpe asked the dream team player the million-dollar question, and Barkley revealed his thoughts on the matter.

Barkley alluded to Michael Jordan being the reason Thomas was left off the team due to his desire not to play with the former Piston guard.

“I think @IsiahThomas was a better player than John Stockton. Isiah Thomas probably should’ve been on the team. … But apparently Michael Jordan didn’t want him on the team.” – Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/aJkkc2aVGe — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) May 6, 2024

Barkley’s answer still leaves a lot of room for speculation, but there’s no denying the heated back-and-forth playoff series Jordan and Thomas had. Jordan even bulked up one summer after taking a “beating” by the Bad Boy Pistons, according to the “Last Dance Documentary“.

Thomas and Jordan are still not on good terms, with the most recent banter between the two is Thomas asking for a public apology from the Tar Heel. Jordan has yet to apologize or respond, so there’s no saying if this rivalry will ever end.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire