Charles Barkley shares hilarious story about interaction with Tom Brady

Charles Barkley is no stranger to the New England Patriots.

The Basketball Hall of Famer and current TNT NBA analyst has visited the Patriots locker room after games and has known New England head coach Bill Belichick since his days with the Cleveland Browns.

Barkley was on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" this week and said Belichick invited him to one of the team's Super Bowl practices in Atlanta, and the NBA legend shared an amazing story about an interaction he had with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

"I made a mistake, Jimmy," Barkley said. "I looked Tom Brady in the eyes. I'm looking at these guys and all of a sudden I look at (Rob Gronkowski) and then Tom Brady is right here, and I look him in the eyes, and I said, ‘Damn, you're a pretty man.' That's what I was thinking to myself. I got so embarrassed I started turning my head to talk to him. Like, I was like, ‘Hey Tom, it's good to see you, man. I haven't seen you in a while.'

"I see why he scores all those touchdowns because the defense is looking at his eyes and get mesmerized. That Tom Brady, he's a pretty man. He's a nice guy, too, but man, I can't look him in the eyes."

Barkley also said he bet on the Los Angeles Rams to beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. He learned the hard way, like so many other people, not to bet against Brady and the Patriots in the playoffs.

