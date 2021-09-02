Charles Barkley and Scottie Pippen carry 1999 feud into 2021

Scottie Pippen and Charles Barkley spent one miserable season together with the Rockets in 1999.

Despite having those two legends and Hakeem Olajuwon, an old Houston team didn’t even win a playoff series. The Rockets traded a disgruntled Pippen to the Trail Blazers after the season.

Pippen in 1999:

“I wouldn’t give Charles Barkley an apology at gunpoint,” Pippen said, never raising his voice. “He can never expect an apology from me. . . . If anything, he owes me an apology for coming to play with his sorry fat butt.

Barkley in 1999:

He said he would never apologize. But, as you know, I always carry a gun with me. So, there is a chance. There is a chance. I’m going to go to my truck and get my gun and see. So, if I get arrested for murder, ya’ll will know he didn’t apologize.

The feud has continued into 2021.

Pippen, via Tyler R. Tynes of GQ:

I wish he woulda went through with it. I never apologized to him, but I’ll tell you what: He only got arrested for throwing some little white guys out of a window. I ain’t never seen him fight a Black man unless there were referees around. He plays his role like he’s tough. I don’t know nobody he done whooped. Go back and check his record. Did I apologize to him? I told him to get me the hell out of there. That’s what I recall.

Barkley on ESPN 1000:

I don’t walk around saying I’m Billy Badass. But I can promise you one thing: I’m tougher then Scottie Pippen. Let me put that to rest right now. I might not be the toughest guy in the world. But I’m damn sure tougher than Scottie Pippen.

Pippen and Barkley will probably still be going back-and-forth in 2043.

