Charles Barkley says Sixers are now favorite in the Eastern Conference

The Eastern Conference just got a little bit tougher after the Brooklyn Nets acquired superstar James Harden to have him team up with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, but the Philadelphia 76ers will still certainly be in the mix.

Despite missing out on Harden, the Sixers are still led by a very talented duo in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid and they have a strong cast of support around them. The team did get off to a 7-1 start before they lost a lot of players due to the league’s health and safety protocols. but they are beginning to get a little healthier and they still have the looking of a strong team.

TNT’s Charles Barkley did not want the Sixers to acquire Harden, to begin with and now that Harden is in Brooklyn, he believes the Sixers are now the favorites in the East:

The big winner in the sweepstakes with James Harden, I’m going out on a limb right now, okay, the big winner. The Philadelphia 76ers. I think it’s going to ease the tension around Ben Simmons, I think the Sixers now are going to be my favorite in the Eastern Conference.

“The Sixers are going to be my favorite in the Eastern Conference.” 👀 Chuck is all-in on Philly. pic.twitter.com/Bkubx86E3w — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 15, 2021

The Sixers will continue to work out the kinks and try and get healthier when they hit the road to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday and then the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

