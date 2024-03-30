Charles Barkley says Purdue basketball will be 'tough for anybody' in March Madness

Zach Edey and the Purdue basketball team have made many people in the past few weeks turn into believers.

Count Charles Barkley among them. After Purdue beat Gonzaga in the Sweet 16, Barkley talked about the Boilermakers' toughness.

"They're going to be tough for anybody," Barkley said.

Edey put up 27 points and 14 rebounds in the win over Gonzaga. Edey now has four consecutive NCAA tournament games of 20+ points and 10+ rebounds. He is tied with Blake Griffin, Shane Battier, Armen Gilliam and Larry Bird. David Robinson leads the list with five straight.

"If you're on a list with Larry Bird and David Robinson, you're a somebody."

Charles Barkley on Zach Edey: "If you're on a list with Larry Bird and David Robinson, you're a somebody."@BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/d0TScwHcau — Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) March 30, 2024

Purdue plays the winner of Creighton vs. Tennessee in Sunday's Elite Eight for a chance to make the school's first Final Four since 1980.

