Charles Barkley says Auburn basketball's Bruce Pearl is 'the best coach in the SEC'

OPELIKA — Auburn basketball is a little over a month away from opening its season against Baylor on Nov. 7, and NBA legend Charles Barkley can't think of a better time to be a fan of the Tigers.

Barkley, who was back on the Plains for Auburn football's game against Georgia on Saturday, has yet to talk with coach Bruce Pearl about the details of his team. Barkley will "get on that pretty soon," but that isn't stymying his confidence in Pearl.

"For most of our existence there haven't been expectations," Barkley said Monday at the 2023 Bruce, Barkley and Basketball Golf Classic. "To get to the point where we're expected to do well? That's pretty cool and special.

"Like last year I thought the team did as good as they could do, and people were disappointed. Which was a good thing. Now we have expectations. I never worry about our coach. We've got the best coach in the SEC, in my opinion. Nobody is going to out-strategize us and our staff is fantastic. Now the kids have to implement it."

Pearl is entering his 10th season with the Tigers. Auburn has won at least 20 games in five of the past six seasons, including a run to the Final Four in 2019.

"As much as I love Auburn and have high expectations, I never thought Auburn would make it to a Final Four. Ever. Ever since we made it to the Final Four one time, that changed the whole dynamics of the program," Barkley said. "Auburn people are disappointed when we only win one SEC (Tournament) game.

"It's really a great time. Like, 'Man, we're really excited about basketball season.' No disrespect to anybody, (but) Auburn has gotten to the point where it's like, wow, if Auburn doesn't go to the NCAA Tournament that's a bad year. That's pretty cool."

