Charles Barkley is sad for VCU, but reminds everyone it's just a basketball game

Not even the NCAA Tournament could create an environment impenetrable from coronavirus this year. On the second day of the First Round of March Madness, the NCAA had to announce its first no-contest forfeit.

COVID-19 issues inside the VCU Rams' program had their First Round matchup with Oregon in the 2021 NCAA Tournament canceled. The Ducks get to advance to the Second Round without even playing a game. An unfortunate situation for the Rams and one less tournament game.

We are heartbroken tonight. Thank you, Ram Nation, for your support during this challenging year. #ThisIsRamNation #LetsGoVCU pic.twitter.com/NRVnoTUlD8 — VCU Basketball (@VCU_Hoops) March 21, 2021

People take their brackets seriously and many were upset when the game was called off. NBA legend Charles Barkley put the cancelation in perspective during a statement he made during March Madness Live on Saturday night.

“It’s just a stupid basketball game,” the former NBA MVP said. “How many people have lost their jobs, lost their businesses, lost their house? That’s real life. Death, not having a place to live, your business and your job—that is real life. I’m sad for VCU. I am. But…it’s just a basketball game.”

Barkley wanted to keep the public attention on the seriousness of the virus, rather than the severity of the VCU-Oregon cancelation. Oregon will move on to face No. 2 Iowa in the West region. Yes, VCU and their fans are understandably disappointed about having their hopes dashed. Barkley still notes that the NCAA made the right choice in choosing the safest route while mentioning the passing of a beloved colleague.

“You turn on the TV every single day [in the last year], it’s ‘How many people died today?’ It’s tough, it’s sad. We lost one of our coworkers here at Turner: Sekou Smith. Great guy, 40-something years old. I lost a high school teammate the week of Christmas,” Barkley said. “Man, this thing is just sad and I hope whoever got it, I hope they’re safe.”