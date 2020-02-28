Charles Barkley rips Draymond Green after ejection in Warriors' loss

One of the Warriors' biggest rivals comes off the court. He is a Hall of Fame nonetheless, but hasn't played in an NBA game in 20 years.

Charles Barkley can't stop ripping on Draymond Green. The feud continued Thursday night when the fiery Golden State forward was ejected in the second quarter of a 30-point home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

"He had his normal triple-single," Barkley said during halftime on TNT. "Why doesn't he talk all the stuff whe he got them other boys with him? No, man. He talks all that stuff when he's got them other boys with him. Now he's out there and gotta fight for himself and he just don't wanna play.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Give me a break. Y'all better quit tellin' me you can play and who can't play. I know who can play."

Charles Barkley continues roasting Draymond Green "He got his normal triple-single" pic.twitter.com/qa28hWZgfd — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 28, 2020

Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed his displeasure with Green letting his emotions get the best of him after the game. The two often have butted heads but always let their close bond be known.

It was clear Kerr was not happy Thursday night, though.

"We needed him in the second half," Kerr said sternly to reporters. "We needed him out there."

[RELATED: Kerr's frustrations boil over after Warriors hit new low]

Green left the game with two points, four assists and one rebound in 10 minutes. He's averaging 8.0 points, but his assists have dropped to 6.2 per game and his rebounds are down to 6.2 per game as well. The three-time All-Star is shooting just 38.9 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from 3-point range.

Story continues

Both are his lowest since his rookie year.

In a season where the Warriors have gone from five straight trips to the NBA Finals to the worst record in the league, tensions are to boil over at times. That certainly was the case in Golden State's latest blowout loss.

Charles Barkley rips Draymond Green after ejection in Warriors' loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area