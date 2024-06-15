Charles Barkley retiring from TV after 2024-2025 NBA season

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: Charles Barkley attends the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2024 on May 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery)

"Sir" Charles Barkley reveals he will soon retire from television.

The hoops legend-turned-TV personality revealed during an NBA Finals postgame coverage that he will go off-air for good after the 2024-2025 NBA season.

"No matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television," Barkley said on NBA TV after Game 4 of the Boston Celtics-Dallas Mavericks series.

Barkley's apparent final season as a broadcaster aligns with the final year of Inside the NBA on TNT, a show he currently co-stars with Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith.

Charles Barkley says he's done doing TV after next season - he's talked to other networks but he's not going anywhere other than Turner/TNT pic.twitter.com/sH89v0tI1D — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 15, 2024

Barkley did not say during Friday night's NBA Finals coverage on what he'll do after wrapping up his broadcast career. The NBA hall-of-famer had been with Turner for about 25 years.

Before making the switch to television, Barkley spent 16 seasons as a player in the NBA, suiting up for the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and the Houston Rockets. Over the course of his hall-of-fame career, he was named MVP for the 1992-1993 season, named all-star 11 times, won the rebounding title in 1987 and was named MVP of the NBA All-Star Game in 1991. He also won the gold medal with the 1992 U.S. men's basketball team, the iconic squad remembered by most sports fans as the "Dream Team."