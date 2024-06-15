Charles Barkley to retire from TV after 2024-2025 season

(WHNT) — Charles Barkley will retire from television following the 2024-2025 season.

The former Auburn and NBA player announced his decision on NBA TV after the Mavericks defeated the Celtics 122-84 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Barkley has been a part of the popular show “Inside the NBA” since 2000.

UNA hosts Bank Independent Stadium ground breaking ceremony

“No matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television,” said Barkley. “I just want to say thank you to my NBA family, you guys have been great to me, my heart is full.”

Barkley said the decision is his own and that he won’t be joining another network. He added that he hopes the NBA stays with TNT, the league is currently negotiating a new media rights deal which would begin at the beginning of the 2025-2026 season, according to multiple reports.

“I’m gonna pass the baton to either Jamal Crawford or Vince Carter or you Steve [Smith],” said Barkley. “But next year, I’m going to just retire after 25 years, and I just wanted to say thank you. And I wanted y’all to hear it from me first.”

Barkley played collegiately at Auburn where he was the SEC Player of the Year in 1984. His No. 34 is retired at Auburn.

📲Download the WHNT News 19 App to stay updated on the go.

📧Sign up for WHNT News 19 newsletters to have news sent to your inbox.

Following his college playing career, Barkley played 16 years in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoneix Suns and Houston Rockets. He was an 11-time NBA All-Star and the 1993 NBA MVP.

Barkley was enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.