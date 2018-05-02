Charles Barkley really seems to want someone to punch Draymond Green in the face

Draymond Green and Rajon Rondo have been getting at it during the Conference Semifinals. (AP Photo)

Draymond Green and Rajon Rondo got into it at the end of the first half of Warriors-Pelicans in Game 2 of Warriors-Pelicans, as Draymond Green and Rajon Rondo are wont to do. Charles Barkley had opinions about that, and one player in particular, during TNT’s Halftime Report.

Green and Barkley have had some public arguments in the past, which might have helped lead to the following video.

Rondo and Draymond going at it pic.twitter.com/MG0NU9cWcv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 2, 2018





Didn’t catch that? Behold, a transcript of the exchange between Barkley, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith that reveals the complex emotions of Charles Barkley:

Barkley: “I just want someone to punch him in face.” Johnson: “American Express Halftime Report…” Barkley: “I really do, I want someone to punch him in the face.” Smith: “You don’t like Draymond?” Barkley: “I want to punch him in the face so bad.” Smith: “Why don’t you like Draymond?” Barkley: I’m just telling you, I want to punch his ass in the face.

With Green still busy playing against the Pelicans and unable to respond immediately, his mother, the great Mary Babers-Green, stepped in against Barkley.

@NBAonTNT Charles Barkley I wish you would.. you think Shaq had you RUNNING! #MANGONE — MBG (@BabersGreen) May 2, 2018





Dray ain’t scared… please believe that! Win or lose HE AINT RUNNING LIKE CHARLES DID! — MBG (@BabersGreen) May 2, 2018

Meanwhile, Green was showing a different kind of fight with his defense, with some… low expectations for Rondo’s outside shooting, to say the least. Rondo fought back with a less than sanitary response.

draymond is so disrespectful for sagging back this far off rondo pic.twitter.com/LCmSxYlsUD — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 2, 2018





Rajon Rondo wiping his sweat all over the ball before Draymond attempted his second free throw gotta be the pettiest thing ive ever seen pic.twitter.com/AoKkBPAXJr — Pettywise (@World_Wide_Wob) May 2, 2018





Fun times in the NBA.

