Charles Barkley plans to retire as TV analyst after 2024-25 NBA season

Charles Barkley says next season will be his last on television.

Hard to imagine someone who became an award-winning television personality on TNT with his brash, hilarious and informative takes is going to stop talking on camera, but Barkley announced after Friday’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Dallas he’s retiring after next season.

“Next year, I’m just going to retire after 25 years, I just want to say thank you and I wanted ya’ll to hear it from me first,” said Barkley on NBATV sitting alongside Steve Smith, Grant Hill and host Chris Miles inside American Airlines Center after the Dallas Mavericks beat the Boston Celtics to avoid elimination.

With all signs pointing to the NBA ending its partnership with TNT and re-establishing its connection with NBC in a monumental TV deal, the 'NBA on TNT' and 'Inside the NBA' on TNT will have its final run next season. Host Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley formed one of the best trios to ever talk sports on television.

Shaquille O’Neal later joined the crew to create the best back-and-forth relationship with Barkley, but all of that appears to be coming to an end after the 2024-25 season.

Barkley will bow out with TNT as well.

“I just want to say thank you to my NBA family," Barkley said. “My heart is full of joy and gratitude, but I’m going to pass the baton at the end of next year. I hope the NBA stays with TNT, but for me personally, I’m not doing anymore interviews. Don’t ya’ll be calling. Nobody calling me. I’m not talking about this again, but I wanted to tell my NBATV and TNT family that I’m not going to another network, but I’m going to pass the baton to either Jamal Crawford or Vince Carter or to you Steve next year.”

The 61-year-old Barkley joined TNT after a Hall of Fame career that reached its apex when leading the Phoenix Suns to the 1993 NBA Finals, in which they lost to Michael Jordan and the three-peat Chicago Bulls.

“I’ve talked to all the other networks, but I ain’t going nowhere other than TNT, but I have made the decision myself, no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last on television,” Barkley said.

