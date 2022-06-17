Charles Barkley on PGA Tour players taking LIV Golf money: ‘If somebody gave me $200 million I’d kill a relative’

Charles Barkley isn’t afraid to speak his mind. It’s one of the many reasons that after a Hall of Fame basketball career he’s one of the most popular sports analysts in the business.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday, the 11-time All-Star and current analyst for TNT dished on the LIV Golf and PGA Tour controversy and supported players who took the money to join the Greg Norman led series that is funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

“I want all the LIV guys on top of the leaderboard,” Barkley said of what he wants to see at this week’s U.S. Open. “I want to see the PGA Tour shaking in their damn boots. Listen, I’m not a religious dude but I want chaos this weekend at the U.S. Open.”

“I don’t judge other people. Listen, if somebody gave me $200 million I’d kill a relative,” Barkley joked before doubling down. “I’m serious. They’re saying Phil Mickelson got $200 million, Dustin Johnson got $150 million, for $150 million I’d kill a relative, even one I like.”

Unfortunately for Barkley, the players who joined the LIV series have largely struggled at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, outside of Dustin Johnson and a few others. Barkley’s good friend Mickelson shot 78-73 to finish 11 over after 36 holes.

