Charles Barkley not a fan of Jimmy Butler's hair or coffee pricing amid Heat NBA Finals run

The economics of these NBA Finals are proving quite confounding to Charles Barkley, at least when it comes to the Turner analyst’s perspectives on Jimmy Butler.

For one, Barkley, who is appearing on NBA TV’s coverage during the league’s championship series, joked that he does not understand why the Miami Heat All-Star forward could not cover the cost of a haircut in the NBA’s quarantine setting at Disney World.

“They said they had a barber in the bubble,” Barkley said, with the NBA providing just such services over these past three months. “Clearly you haven’t made your way to barber in the bubble.”

First, there was a dodge from Butler, ahead of the Heat’s Tuesday Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Wide World of Sports complex.

“That’s not a question,” Butler countered.

“That’s a question: Clearly you have not made it to the barber,” Barkley pressed.

“That’s still not a question,” Butler replied.

“Do you not know where the barber in the bubble is?” Barkley continued.

“That’s a question,” Butler said. “And I do, I do know where the barber is, but I’m not trusting nobody. Plus, I think I’m playing pretty well like this.”

Barkley then turned to Butler’s whimsical enterprise being operating out of his Disney hotel room, his everything-is-$20 Big Face Coffee pop-up.

“Let ask you a question,” Barkley said.

“Thank you, a question,” Butler interjected.

Continued Barkley, “What the hell is this Big Coffee thing?”

“It’s Big Face Coffee,” Butler said. “It’s twenty bucks. And if you send me twenty bucks, I’ll send you a cup.”

“Twenty bucks for a cup of coffee!” an exasperated Barkley said.

“Twenty bucks, take it or leave it,” Butler said. “If you don’t want it, I don’t care.”

“Wait,” Barkley said, “I don’t drink coffee … but $20, don’t you think that’s a little expensive?”

“You can afford it,” Butler said. “They pay you well enough.”

The two then shared a laugh.

Heat forward Udonis Haslem finished fourth in the balloting of NBA players for the NBA’s Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award, with the results released Tuesday.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday won the award, with Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris second and Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Korver third.

Haslem received 20 first-place votes, finishing ahead of players such as Damian Lillard, J.J. Barea and Patty Mills.

