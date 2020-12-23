Charles Barkley, NBA on TNT crew mock Kevin Durant after interview

Before his postgame press conference on Tuesday, Kevin Durant spoke to the NBA on TNT crew — Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley — to talk about Brooklyn’s 125-99 season-opening win over the Golden State Warriors and what else is ahead for the Nets. Keep in mind, this conversation comes not long after Charles Barkley expressed during an interview with ESPN Radio he would like to see James Harden join Brooklyn because he believes Harden, Durant and Kyrie Irving would then destroy the Nets from within.

“I want to see James, KD and Kyrie together with that New York media. That’s just my dream scenario… I want that more than anything in the world,” Barkley said in the December 17 interview. “Because, you guys know, all three of those guys are — No. 1, I don’t know any of them really well. I think they’re all three good guys, but I think they’ve all three got some issues. I cannot wait to see those three play together. I think it would be fascinating because all three of them need the ball and want the ball, and I just don’t think it would work. But I want to see it because I want to see it implode.”

Durant’s answer to O’Neal’s question wasn’t brief, but he didn’t have much to say to Smith.

As far as Barkley’s question — whether or not it was a good one is another story — Durant only offered up a one-word answer. So, after Johnson bid Durant farewell, O’Neal, Smith and Barkley had some things to say about Durant’s interview: