Charles Barkley: 'The Miami Heat don't scare anybody' (and he calls out Jimmy Butler)

Charles Barkley vs. the Miami Heat has practically been a television miniseries. And now, the loquacious “Inside the NBA” analyst is at it again, this time with his perspective on the Heat’s impending first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers.

“The Miami Heat don’t scare anybody,” he said during his Thursday appearance on TNT.

Barkley then noted the evolving antipathy between Heat All-Star forward Jimmy Butler and emerging Pacers scorer T.J. Warren.

“And Jimmy’s going to have to control his emotions,” Barkley said. “Like, he’s the best player on that team. He’s a leader of that team. But if he’s going to spend all his energy going at T.J. Warren, that’s not going to work. Because when you’re the best player, you can’t get in foul trouble and you cannot get sidetracked. So, to me, that’s a pick ’em.”