Charles Barkley makes sense of Auburn's quarterback issues: 'Please pray for better QB play'

When Charles Barkley speaks, the Auburn faithful often listen.

During an appearance on the sports and entertainment podcast, "The Next Round," Barkley weighed in on Auburn's current quarterback situation after starter Payton Thorne's shaky performance in a 27-10 loss to Texas A&M last Saturday.

"I'm all in on Coach Freeze," said Barkley , the legendary Tigers basketball player and Naismith Memorial Basktball Hall of Famer. "Now, I will say this. If y'all are going to be down there baptizing people. Please pray for us better quarterback play. Let's get these three quarterbacks and baptize them and maybe the Lord can make them play better, because the one thing you can't do as a coach: you can't have your quarterback playing scared.

"You can't have your quarterback playing scared or looking over his shoulder. You can't play three quarterbacks; you can't play two quarterbacks because that's the most important position in sports. The No. 1 thing you need to have as a player is confidence in yourself to make good plays and bad plays. If you're scared to make bad plays, you can't make good plays. And right now, they're in no-man's land. Like I said, you gotta make a decision and live with it. Then if you give that kid a chance and he can't do it, go to the next guy."

Barkley was referencing a video of Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze baptizing Tigers safety Sylvester Smith that went viral earlier this month at an event called "Unite Auburn," which started as a religious event at the Red Barn venue and turned into a mass baptism.

Thorne, a first-year transfer from Michigan State, completed 6 of 12 passes for 44 yards against the Aggies. Hoping to spark the offense, Auburn also played backups Holden Geriner and Robby Ashford in the game.

Thorne is 49 of 75 passing this season for 561 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions. Auburn ranks 13th among 14 teams in the SEC in total offense this season, averaging 371 yards.

How Hugh Freeze is helping Payton Thorne ahead of Georgia game

On the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday, Freeze said he met with Thorne the Sunday night after the loss to help better prepare him for the Tigers' upcoming matchup against Georgia on Saturday.

"He seemed distracted in the pocket (against A&M), so we worked on pocket presence a good bit this week thus far," Freeze said. "And we'll do that again. This thing (has) got to turn to a positive vibe somehow, and it takes some mental toughness to do that on his part and our part in the coming weeks. We need to see some progress."

