Charles Barkley describes losing $100K bet after Patriots' Super Bowl LI comeback vs. Falcons

“Those Atlanta Falcons.”

Count Charles Barkley as one of the people upset at the Falcons for continuously blowing large halftime leads. Though for Barkley it was about the money, not the fandom.

The NBA Hall of Famer and “Inside the NBA” analyst said he lost $100,000 when the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead and lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

“The only time I lost in the last three or four years was those Atlanta Falcons,” Barkley said on “The Dan Patrick Show” on Wednesday. After gesturing a choking motion, he went into the details.

Charles Barkley lost $100,000 when the Falcons lost their 28-3 lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI. pic.twitter.com/1dDBxqolcf — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) October 7, 2020

Barkley is open about gambling and constantly gives out guarantees on the TNT show. He bet $100,000 on the Falcons winning the game and was ecstatic when they poured it on the Patriots in the first half.

“I was drunk at halftime. I was doing shots. I was up 28-3. I was feeling it,” Barkley said. “And then one of my friends, Roy Green, says ‘yo man the game’s not over yet.’”

It’s football lore what happened next. The Patriots cut into the deficit and tied it with less than a minute to go in regulation. They scored a touchdown in overtime to win.

It was all over for Barkley’s chances at the money. He called it “so heartbreaking” to watch the final minutes and thought the Falcons could have won by running out the clock.

But as the money slipped away, Barkley didn’t become any more sober.

“Well, no. I just got drunker,” Barkley said. “That’s one thing about gambling. You drink when you’re gonna win, but you drink more when you’re gonna lose.”

The Falcons also blew a large lead in Week 2 of the current season against the Dallas Cowboys. Barkley called them “two of the biggest choke-jobs in the history of civilization.”

Chuck felt the pain after the Falcons loss today 😅 pic.twitter.com/fr9SlJJv3W — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 20, 2020

He had mentioned during the “Inside the NBA” broadcast after that game that he lost “a fortune” betting on the Falcons during the Super Bowl.

