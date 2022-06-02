Charles Barkley on Lakers hire: 'They got a serious dilemma on their hands'

Darvin Ham is the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, and a lot of people are excited about what he’s going to bring to the organization.

However, Hall of Famer Charles Barkley seems to think the hire isn’t going to move the needle for L.A.

Barkley recently explained his thinking:

“Well I’m glad Darvin got an opportunity ’cause he’s paid his dues,” Barkley said on an episode of the Dan Patrick Show. “He’s a nice guy. We’ll have to see what kind of coach he is. But listen, if one of your coaches is close to the same age as your players, your team not gonna be any good anyway.

The Lakers, they got a serious dilemma on their hands. Their best player’s gonna be 40. Anthony Davis has never been healthy. Obviously, Russ (Russell Westbrook) is gonna be there one more year, so what’s really bad about the situation — next year is gonna be the same as this year. And then LeBron (James) just gonna be a year older, and then they’ll have Russ off the books.”

So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #LakeShow💜💛 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 28, 2022

The 48-year-old Ham is getting his first head coaching job as the 28th coach in Lakers history. He has been an assistant to Mike Budenholzer with the Milwaukee Bucks since 2018, and he played a significant role in their run to the 2021 NBA title.

Ham will be the successor to Frank Vogel, who was fired one day after the Lakers wrapped up one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history by going 33-49 and missing the playoffs.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hall of Famer Charles Barkley skeptical of Lakers' head coach hire