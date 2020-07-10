Without John Wall, Bradley Beal and Davis Bertans, Washington's three best players, the Wizards hopes of making the playoffs in the NBA's Orlando restart have taken a hit.

On Thursday, Wizards coach Scott Brooks joined the Inside the NBA team on TNT, where Charles Barkley genuinely asked him who has to step up for the team when the games begin.

Brooks' response was unexpected, yet also hilarious. Here was the exchange:

Barkley: "Obviously, without John and Bradley, you're two best players, give us two names that really need to step up for you guys?"

Brooks: "Well, I think we should play that game where you name two guys on our team besides those two guys."

Barkley: "Let me tell you something, I don't know anybody on your team! So I want you to tell us two players on your team."

"I don't know anybody on your team." 😂



Chuck playing ‘Who He Play For?" with Wizards HC Scott Brooks. pic.twitter.com/YlUfgcJBki



— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 10, 2020

To Barkley's credit, much of the national media has not paid any attention to the Wizards this season. The team only had one game on national TV this season, a November clash with the lowly Cleveland Cavaliers.

RELATED: ISH SMITH SAYS BUBBLE FOOD ISN'T THAT BAD

When basketball does resume, the Wizards are eight games back of the Orlando Magic for the eighth spot in the East. Washington needs to make up two games over the final eight contests in order to force a play-in game for the conference's final playoff spot.

Stay connected to the Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE WIZARDS NEWS:

Charles Barkley jokingly admits he doesn't know anyone on the Wizards besides John Wall and Bradley Beal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington