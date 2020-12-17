Charles Barkley on the James Harden trade package he’d accept immediately from the Nets

James Harden returned to the court alongside his Rockets teammates earlier this week, and while the former NBA MVP says he’s “focused on being here” in Houston at the moment, trade rumors continue to swirl following Harden’s reported trade request.

NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley isn’t so sure that Harden will be able to adapt to a new team’s system if and when he leaves Houston. During an appearance on ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin show, Barkley said that he hopes the Rockets will work out a trade with the Brooklyn Nets – just so he can see the Nets implode with Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant struggling to share the basketball.

Barkley said Houston should agree to the trade immediately if they can get a package including Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen.

“If I’m [Houston], give me that kid with the afro that I like a lot. Allen. Give me Dinwiddie, and give me LeVert and let the Rockets go forward with a really pretty good, solid team. I’d take that trade tomorrow if I’m the Rockets. Because like I say, you give me Allen, Dinwiddie and LeVert, and you’ve got John Wall now? We’re just as good as we were gonna be, but we’re not going to have that drama, and we’d have a pretty solid team.”

Per the ESPN’s trade machine, this exact 3-for-1 for Harden wouldn’t work – but could go through if the Nets add another player on a small contract like Bruce Brown.

Barkley also questioned whether Harden could adapt his game to a different offensive system.