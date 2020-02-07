Charles Barkley goes off on Sixers: 'They are the softest, mentally weakest team'

The Sixers are an easy target right now. They've underperformed and sit in sixth in the East with a 31-20 record. On top of that, they've been embarrassed in their last three games, adding to their dismal 9-18 road record.

Before the Sixers tipped off against the NBA-best Bucks, Hall of Famer Charles Barkley went off on his former team.

Chuck has some thoughts about the Sixers. 👀 pic.twitter.com/VeVu4cxvw7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 7, 2020

Yikes.

You'll recall a couple months ago Barkley called out Joel Embiid. Embiid took the criticism to heart and then hung 38 points on the Celtics in a huge win in Boston.

Let's see how the Sixers react to these harsh words.

