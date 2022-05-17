Charles Barkley goes on odd San Francisco rant, compares it to 'hell'

Barkley compares San Francisco to 'hell' in strange rant originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Charles Barkley is known for his outlandish takes about pretty much everything.

But this one won’t sit well with most Warriors fans.

After the Dallas Mavericks’ stunning upset over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday -- meaning the Warriors would host Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against Dallas -- Barkley went on an odd rant against the city of San Francisco and compared it to “hell.”

"We are going to hell, I mean San Francisco"



"We are going to hell, I mean San Francisco"

Chuck is not a fan of the City by the Bay.

“We’re going to hell, I mean San Francisco,” Barkley said on “Inside the NBA,” who will be traveling to the Bay Area with the TNT crew to broadcast the Warriors-Mavs series.

“I hate San Francisco,” Barkley continued as the rest of the crew confusingly asked him why. “I just don’t like it. I have to like a city because y'all like it?”

Fellow analyst Shaquille O’Neal then asked Barkley if he planned to visit Alcatraz, and Barkley couldn’t help but get in another zinger.

“Are we going to visit your family? A family reunion?” Barkley said to Shaq.

Even when the Warriors were playing at Oracle Arena in Oakland during their dynasty years, the national media often would stay in downtown San Francisco during the Warriors’ playoff runs. So whatever experience Barkley has had in the city clearly hasn’t been a pleasant one.

While many would disagree with Barkley’s stance – I mean, the picturesque setting, the food, the culture, to name a few reasons – he is entitled to his own opinion.

I suppose.

