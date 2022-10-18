Charles Barkley gives extremely bold Warriors prediction if youth thrives

Chuck gives extremely bold Warriors prediction if youth thrives originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Ahead of the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, Charles Barkley had high praise for Golden State's youngsters.

Speaking to fellow "NBA on TNT" co-hosts Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny Smith, Barkley shared his expectations for the young players, especially Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.

Barkley prefaced by saying that he is "the biggest" Kuminga fan and is not sure what Wiseman brings to the table yet as he has "never" seen the latter play.

Nevertheless, Barkley expects big things from the Warriors' future core.

"But with [Jordan] Poole and [Moses] Moody, Kuminga and Wiseman ... if those four guys, those other two guys already did their thing -- Poole and Moody," Barkley said. "But if Kuminga and Wiseman play well, the Golden State Warriors could actually win the next three or four championships."

Barkley's assessment of the Warriors' young talent holds some merit.

Poole proved himself to be a vital spark off the bench during the Warriors championship run during the 2022 NBA Playoffs, culminating in a massive contract extension on Oct. 16.

Meanwhile, Moody, Kuminga and Wiseman are the biggest question marks.

Kuminga has proven his drive to be great, channeling the late Kobe Bryant's "Mamba Mentality" in his quest to be a better player, despite what outside reports may say about the 20-year-old's demeanor.

Although Wiseman will be seeing his first live NBA action in over a year, coach Steve Kerr has been "really thrilled" with the 21-year-old's development thus far and the young center has expressed his desire to silence his critics.

In all, Barkley says told his co-hosts that he is there to celebrate Golden State's championship night -- despite his history with the franchise and its fans -- and he is "not going to say anything bad about it."

Story continues

"We're here to celebrate the Warriors. This is their night."



â€” Charles Barkley#NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/Xyhgl6qZUB — ð™ð™–ð™¡ð™ ð™žð™£â€™ ð™‰ð˜½ð˜¼ (@_Talkin_NBA) October 18, 2022

"Very nice, way to take the high road," Johnson said to Barkley.

"I guess," Barkley sarcastically retorted.

This is not the first time Barkley had been high on the Warriors youngsters, as he told NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole in July that they were the key to sustaining Golden State's success.

If the Warriors are able to develop Moody, Kuminga and Wiseman as they have with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Poole, Barkley could be on to something.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast