Charles Barkley gives emphatic 'ROLL TIDE' after Alabama basketball's first Final Four

At least for Saturday night, Alabama is a basketball school.

A program's first Final Four is a momentous occasion in its history regardless of size, and it means something a little different in Tuscaloosa. So significant was Alabama's win over Clemson, it continued the conversion of Charles Barkley from his Auburn alma mater, eliciting an emphatic "Roll Tide!" from the basketball analyst.

It did, however, come with some consternation.

"I wanna congratulate. ..." Barkley began. "Alabama University." However, at the egging of his cohosts, Barkley just couldn't let the moment go:

"ROLLLLLL TIIIDDEEEE."

It isn't the first time this tournament Barkley has loosed the Crimson Tide rallying cry. Ahead of Alabama vs. North Carolina in the Sweet 16, Barkley actually picked the Tide pregame and punctuated it with a "Roll Tide." Alabama, of course, went on a to stun the 1-seeded Tar Heels.

Barkley hasn't lost his orange and blue roots. He still refers to Auburn basketball as "we" during his analysis and did so when Auburn was upset by Yale in the first round. While to those in Auburn the proclamation of "Roll Tide" may be considered high treason, others might just call it appreciating a team on a run as a (relatively) neutral analyst. With that being said, it would be jarring if Nick Saban started to say "War Damn Eagle" on the "College GameDay" set.

In a bit of serendipity, Alabama will be playing in Phoenix for next week's Final Four, where Barkley played from 1992 to 1996. The Tide will be taking on a UConn team that had the broadcast pondering if a team would even be able to make the Huskies sweat in this year's NCAA Tournament in their rout over Illinois.

Alabama, and maybe secretly Barkley, is hoping it could be the program to do so.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Charles Barkley gives emphatic 'ROLL TIDE' after Alabama advances to Final Four