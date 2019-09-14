Charles Barkley gets skinny version of himself statue outside 76ers practice facility

Kurt Helin
NBC Sports

Charles Barkley looks svelte again.

In a statue form, outside the 76ers practice facility.

The 76ers unveiled a new statue of the “Round Mound of Rebound” from his Philadelphia days outside the Sixers practice facility, and Barkley likes how it looks.



Barkley came into the league a little heavy and credited Moses Malone for setting him right.


Barkley went on to a Hall of Fame career that included an MVP, 11 All-NBA nods, 11 All-Star teams, and a gold medal as part of the Dream Team in 1992. His best seasons came in that Sixers jersey, it’s fitting he has a statue outside the facility.

