Charles Barkley expresses gambler’s anger with Nick Chubb

Charles Barkley is more than just a former basketball legend and current vocal NBA analyst. Barkley is also an avid gambler. Like many Americans, Barkley sprinkled some cash on the Cleveland Browns as the 4.5-point favorite over the Houston Texans.

As we all know by now, Cleveland failed to cover the spread and only defeated Houston by a score of 10-7. But what makes this loss against the spread very special is that it was the pure definition of a “bad beat”. Nick Chubb iced the game with a 59-yard run, but instead of scoring a touchdown, he decided to run out of bounds at the 1-yard line, allowing the Browns to go into the victory formation to run out the clock.

Although Barkley chose some harsh words, many Americans agreed and that’s what makes his comments about punching Chubb in the face so funny.