Charles Barkley explains how he’d handle Kyrie Irving in free agency

With reports that Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving is likely returning to the team next season, NBA TV host Charles Barkley cautioned the Nets on trusting Irving.

In an interview with NY Daily News, Barkley touched on Irving’s contract and his legacy in the league. Barkley made the claim that Irving’s legacy can’t yet be “elevated among the old[er] guys.”

“They’re not going to get the credit they deserve until they win a championship by themselves and be ‘the guy,” said Barkley.

Barkley predicts that Irving will return for the final year of his contract but says “we’re going to see how he behaves next year.”

Barkley opened up on what he would do as the Nets:

“If it was me, I would say, ‘Hey guy, we can’t trust you’, We don’t know what you’re going to do,” Barkley said. “We’re going to pay you that $40 million next year to see if you’re going to act right. Because if you don’t act right with $40 million, you’re definitely not going to act right with $240 million.”

List