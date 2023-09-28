Charles Barkley doesn’t hold back on Auburn’s offensive struggles: ‘Please pray for better quarterback play’

No. 1 ranked Georgia football (4-0) will take on the Auburn Tigers this week (3-1) in the latest edition of ‘The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry’.

Former Auburn Tiger and NBA legend, Charles Barkley, has had enough of the Auburn quarterback rotation.

First-year head coach Hugh Freeze chose Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne as the starter, and he hasn’t looked comfortable. Thorne has thrown for 561 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions so far this season.

Sophomore Robby Ashford and freshman Holden Geriner have rotated in at times. Ashford took over the starting role last season before Freeze took the job.

The Tigers currently sit dead-last in the SEC in passing yards per game (173.2) and haven’t had a 100-yard passer against a Power Five opponent since Oct. 29, 2022.

Barkley gave his take on ‘The Next Round’ podcast, calling for the Tigers to “baptize” their quarterbacks. Barkley is referring to a viral video of Freeze and other Auburn coaches recently baptizing students.

“If y’all gonna be down there baptizing people, please pray for better quarterback play…” Charles Barkley on Auburn’s QB play pic.twitter.com/ivSSUjfjoN — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) September 27, 2023

The Tigers will face their toughest test of the season against a stout Georgia defense that is first in defensive passing efficiency, while leading the SEC in interceptions (seven).

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire