Charles Barkley declares Kevin Durant failure amid Nets reunion

This offseason was quite a stressful one for the Brooklyn Nets as superstar Kevin Durant requested a trade from the team and after a long summer, relations finally improved, despite the two parties coming together NBA legend and sports personality Charles Barkley sounded off about Durant.

The former MVP joined the Arizona radio show Bickley & Marotta to discuss the situation.

Barkley didn’t hold any feelings in when talking about Durant:

“All the old guys, he get mad we say it, (but) he piggybacked on the Warriors to win his first two championships. But if you go back and look at his career, as the best player and being the leader that all goes with that, he’s been an abject failure. Every time he’s had to be the leader and best player, he has not had success. That’s what us old guys think about him,” Barkley said. “He seems like a miserable person, man. I call him Mr. Miserable, he’s never going to be happy. Everybody’s given him everything on a silver platter. He was the man in Oklahoma City, they loved him, he owned the entire state. He bolts on them and wins back-to-back championships (with Golden State), and he’s still not happy. Then he goes to Brooklyn, they give him everything he wants and he’s still miserable.”

