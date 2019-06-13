Charles Barkley compares Kawhi Leonard to Sidney Crosby

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard and Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby might have more in common than you think. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Kawhi Leonard dismantles his opponents with quiet efficiency and betrays no emotion, while making quick work of the NBA’s best players. Does this sound familiar?

During Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, Inside the NBA analyst Charles Barkley was asked which hockey player Leonard resembles, and he had a pretty astute comparison: Sidney Crosby.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If @kawhileonard was a hockey player, who would he be?



Charles Barkley immediately had a response: Sidney Crosby. pic.twitter.com/XFaEB6j22v — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 13, 2019

Neither Leonard nor Crosby are the most effusive quotes, but go about their business with startling effectiveness and have won titles at an early age - Crosby became the youngest captain to win the Stanley Cup at 21, while Leonard is the second-youngest Finals MVP in history, trailing just Magic Johnson.

All Crosby and Leonard do is win, and the Toronto Raptors’ superstar is on the precipice of his second individual title and first in franchise history.

More NBA coverage from Yahoo Sports