Charles Barkley chimes in on Bo Nix’s comments

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix stirred up some conversations when he made comments earlier in the week about how SEC officials call Alabama games.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young responded by saying that external factors don’t matter.

Now, Auburn basketball legend Charles Barkley is getting in the mix.

Barkley appeared on the Paul Finebaum show and disagreed with Nix’s comments.

“Well, first of all, I wish he hadn’t said that,” Barkley said. “Do not poke the bear, especially if you’re not playing. When I saw that, I said, ‘Oh, calm down little fella.’ You’re not even playing in the game. Don’t poke the bear. So listen, I like Bo Nix. It’s unfortunate he got hurt. But I was a little disappointed that he — the only time you poke the bear is if you’ve got a say in the game. And sitting over there on the sideline, you got no say in the game. So, shhhhh.”

The Tigers take on Alabama this Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

