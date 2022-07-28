How Charles Barkley believes Warriors can maintain 'tremendous' NBA dynasty

How Barkley believes Warriors can be good 'for a long long time' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Unfortunately for the rest of the NBA, the Warriors' dynasty might not be over quite yet.

After winning their fourth championship in eight seasons this summer, Golden State will head into the 2022-23 season with a chance to repeat as champions.

Basketball Hall of Famer and current NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley joined NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole on the latest episode of the "Dubs Talk" podcast, where he applauded general manager Bob Myers for the roster he has built and explained how the combination of veteran superstars and exciting, young prospects could allow Golden State to compete for championships for years to come.

"Well, they've done a tremendous job ... they've got a great organization, they've got great players, their general manager -- what he's doing is incredible," Barkley said. "Like I say, I haven't even mentioned James Wiseman. You think about that, they've got Wiseman, [Jonathan] Kuminga, [Jordan] Poole, [Moses] Moody, this team can be great for a long long time. I know the older guys are getting long in the tooth, but if these guys can play, they can be really good for the next 10 years."

Key free-agent departures such as Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II, Nemanja Bjelica and Juan Toscano-Anderson should allow each of the young players Barkley mentioned the opportunity to secure bigger roles this upcoming season, which should provide the Warriors with an extended look at what each are capable of both in the present and future.

Regardless of how much longer Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green play, the Warriors should be set up for success for years to come.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast