Charles Barkley believes Chicago had the best offseason in the NBA

You can argue that the Chicago Bulls’ offseason has been one of the most polarizing in the entire NBA.

The additions of Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, and Alex Caruso have gathered conflicting feelings regarding the Bulls’ free agency haul.

On Wednesday, 11-time NBA All-Star and Inside the NBA analyst Charles Barkley voiced his opinion on what the Bulls did this offseason on Waddle & Silvy of ESPN Chicago.

“I’ll be totally shocked if they don’t make the playoffs. And I’m not just saying this…I think it’s fair to say the Chicago Bulls have had the best offseason in the NBA,” Barkley said.

Interesting opinion from Charles Barkley about the Bulls on @WaddleandSilvy: "I'll be totally shocked if they don't make the playoffs. And I'm not just saying this … I think it's fair to say the Chicago Bulls have had the best offseason in the NBA." — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) August 26, 2021

That’s a strong statement coming from Barkley, but what else is there to expect from him?

Making the playoffs is certainly the floor for what the Bulls plan to accomplish this season so not making the postseason would be an absolute disaster.

We’ll see in the coming months if Barkley’s opinion on Chicago’s offseason fairs to be true.