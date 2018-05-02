Charles Barkley apologizes, says he was '100 percent wrong' for saying he wanted to punch Draymond Green in the face

Hours after saying he wanted to punch Draymond Green in the face on national television, Charles Barkley apologized on the ESPN Chicago-based radio show “Waddle and Silvy,” admitting he was “100 percent wrong” for the comment.

Charles Barkley w/ @WaddleandSilvy & @TWaddle87– "I want to apologize to Draymond Green…I was 100% wrong" — Adam Abdalla (@AdamAAbdalla) May 2, 2018





More Barkley- "We aren't going to fisticuffs! I shouldn't have said it, but I meant it." — Adam Abdalla (@AdamAAbdalla) May 2, 2018





Barkley, 55, said the following during halftime of TNT’s Tuesday night broadcast of Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinal between the Pelicans and the Warriors:

(WARNING: This video contains explicit language.)

Charles Barkley on Draymond Green "I want to punch his ass in the face" pic.twitter.com/zIyDNXV7e7 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 2, 2018





Barkley’s comments elicited many stern reactions from across the basketball universe. Green himself addressed Barkley’s words following Golden State’s 121-116 win, saying, “If you feel that strongly about it, then punch me in the face when you see me.”

Draymond Green with a strong response to Charles Barkley saying he would punch him in the face pic.twitter.com/tBLRAei3zW — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 2, 2018

Story Continues





Green’s mother, Mary Babers Green, took to Twitter to voice her frustrations as well with a string of tweets calling out Barkley and saying, “Dray ain’t scared.” Early Wednesday morning, ESPN analyst and former NBA player Jalen Rose sided with Green, saying, “As a member of the media, our job is to analyze, not antagonize.”

Both Barkley — who never backed down from anyone, including Michael Jordan — and Green — who finished second in the league with 15 technicals this year — are two of the game’s most notorious trash talkers. But with Barkley in the position of commentator, he realized he overstepped his boundaries and apologized. Game 3 is scheduled for Friday night and will be carried by ESPN rather than Barkley’s station, TNT.

Barkley later apologized to both Green and his mother on TNT ahead of the Jazz-Rockets game Wednesday, calling his comments “inappropriate.”