Charles Barkley Announces Retirement From Television After 2024-25 NBA Season

On the verge of a likely seismic change in the NBA broadcast carriage, one of the most recognizable faces of basketball TV coverage over the past two decades, Charles Barkley, is calling it a career.

The longtime TNT broadcaster and Hall of Famer made the announcement after Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, revealing that he planned to retire after the 2024-25 NBA season.

The news comes amid rampant speculation that TNT parent Warner Bros. Discovery is about to lose NBA rights to NBC.

“There’s been a lot of noise around our network the last few months. I just want to say, I talked to all the other networks, but I ain’t going nowhere other than TNT. But I have made the decision myself, no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television,” Barkley said. “I just want to say thank you to my NBA family. You guys have been great to me, my heart is full with joy and gratitude, but I’m going to pass the baton at the end of next year. I hope the NBA stays with TNT … I’m not going to another network, but I’m going to pass the baton to Jamal Crawford or Vince Carter or you Steve [Smith], but next year, I’m just going to retire after 25 years.”

Multiple Emmy winner Barkley hinted that he may be done with television last month when rumors fist surfaced that TNT may no longer be home of NBA coverage, including long-running studio show Inside the NBA on which Barkley has been a staple since joining TNT as an analyst in 2000.

In an interview back then, the former Philadelphia 76er revealed that about 200 jobs could be lost.

“It just sucks right now for the people I work with,” Barkley said. “I’m worried about all the people I work with. I just turned 61. I’ve got enough money.”

He then added about his future if WBD was outbid, “I don’t even look at it as getting fired. I look at it like, ‘Damn, I get to play more golf?!’ People ask me what I’m thinking right now and I tell them, ‘Please get this Western Conference Final over’” so that golf and fishing take center stage over the late-spring and summer.”

Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Final tonight was won by the Dallas Mavericks; the Boston Celtics lead the series 3-1.

