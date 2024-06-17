Charles Barkley Announces Retirement From Broadcasting

“I just wanted to say thank you. And I wanted y’all to hear it from me first.”

Charles Barkley is moving on from television.

The NBA legend turned TNT commentator announced last week that next year will be his last on TV.

“I ain’t going nowhere other than TNT. But I have made the decision that no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television,” Barkley said on NBATV Friday. “And I just want to say thank you to my NBA family. You guys have been great to me. My heart is full with joy and gratitude.”

According to CNN, Barkley’s exit coincides with the expiration of Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) media rights deal with the NBA.

“I hope the NBA stays with TNT, but for me personally, I wanted you guys to hear it from me,” Barkley continued. “I wanted to tell my NBATV and TNT family that I’m not going to another network, but I’m going to pass the baton to either Jamal Crawford or Vince Carter or you Steve (Smith).”

“But next year, I’m going to just retire after 25 years, and I just wanted to say thank you. And I wanted y’all to hear it from me first,” the Alabama native said.

Since joining Inside the NBA in 2000, Barkley, 61, has been awarded four Sports Emmys and has been inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The NBA MVP is reportedly one of the highest-paid announcers in professional sports.

“Charles is a Hall of Famer and a broadcasting icon who is and will always be a beloved member of the TNT Sports family,” TNT Sports said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to another fantastic NBA on TNT season and further discussion of our future plans with him.”

We’ll miss you, Chuck!



