Charles Barkley admits he was wrong about Steph Curry's rank in NBA originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Stop the presses, but Charles Barkley is admitting he's wrong -- "100 percent wrong."

Sir Charles admitted this much during an interview with ESPN's "Pardon the Interruption" when discussing Warriors superstar Steph Curry.

"Steph Curry has put his name back in the conversation -- we talk about the best players in the world, we talk about KD, we talk about Giannis, Kawhi, LeBron -- Steph Curry is proving to us he's a two-time MVP," Barkley said.

What was he wrong about exactly? Well, for starters -- he left Steph out of his top five list of players currently in the NBA.

This was his list:

Do you agree with Chuck's top 5? 👀 pic.twitter.com/DfXoeBffu7

— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 22, 2019

OK, OK -- it's not an easy task. Any top-five lists are difficult because no matter what, you have to make some cuts.

But ... it's Steph freakin' Curry, and it appears Barkley finally knows that.

"He's been fabulous," Barkley said of the six-time All-Star.

But wait ... there's more.

Earlier this month, the Basketball Hall of Famer-turned-analyst said the Warriors had "no chance" of beating the Houston Rockets in the second-round NBA playoff series without the help of the injured Kevin Durant. He even said the Rockets will win "in blowout fashion."

Hmm ... OK.

He also said the Blazers ... whom the Warriors just swept, would be going to The Finals (although he originally said this back in March). Barkley received some backup from his fellow TNT analyst Kenny Smith, who agreed with the statement and followed it with a high-five. That'll boost your confidence.

But for now, Sir Charles admitted his faults and is even giving compliments to the entire Warriors team in the same interview ... something he is not known for.

"I want to give a shoutout to Steve Kerr and his coaching staff because they got guys on the bench who have come in the game -- going back to Game 6 in Houston -- and played fabulous and that's the coaching staff," he said. "It goes to show that when they're not playing games they're working with those young players."

Is this the year he finally stops trolling the Dubs?

Don't bank on it.