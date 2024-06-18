Charleroi pick up young Belgian midfielder from Olympique de Marseille

Charleroi have announced the signing of Noam Mayoka-Tika from Olympique de Marseille. The 20-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Zebras. Charleroi have been incredibly active to start the transfer window and Mayoka-Tika is just the latest in a string of signings. The club have been looking to increase the amount of Belgians in the squad.

The central-midfielder began his career with the now defunct Mouscron before joining the Westerlo youth set-up in the summer of 2022. After just a year with Westerlo he moved to the south of France to play for the OM second team. The young midfielder did make three appearances as a teenager for Mouscron when they played in the second tier of Belgian football. This season he did make one appearance for the OM senior side, spending most of his time with the clubs second team.

Mayoka-Tika joins Mardochée Nzita and Théo Defourny as new signings for the Zebras ahead of the 2024/2025 campaign.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson