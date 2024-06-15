Charleroi pick up former Pescara left-back from Beerschot

Charleroi have announced the signing of Mardochée Nzita from Beerschot. The Zebras have signed the defender to a deal that will run for four years. The 24-year-old was born in Kinshasa in the DR Congo but grew up in Belgium, where he was part of the Anderlecht youth set-up. He then left Belgium at the age of 19 to join Perugia in Italy. He also played for Pescara in SErie B and Serie C for a few seasons. In 2022 he returned to Belgium and joined up with Beerschot.

Nzita was part of the Beerschot squad that won promotion to the Pro League last season under former Liverpool legend Dirk Kuyt. The defender was a key player in the side as he made 26 appearances, grabbing five goals and providing three assists. With only a year left on his contract, Beerschot were able to agree a transfer fee with Charleroi. The Charleroi press release indicates that Rik De Mil wants the side to sign players like Nzita, younger players from within the Belgian football system. The defender leaves Beerschot having made 47 appearances in total.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson