Charleroi bring in RWDM goalkeeper to replace Lens bound Herve Koffi

With the departure of Herve Koffi to Lens this summer, Charleroi have been in the market for a new goalkeeper. As a result, the club have brought in RWDM goalkeeper Théo Defourny. The 32-year-old has signed a deal for the next three seasons, with an option for a further year.

While RWDM were relegated from the Pro League last season, Defourny showed that he is capable of performing at the highest level of Belgian football. He impressed throughout the season and it was confusing when he was dropped for the relegation play-offs. The dual Belgian/French national played 30 games in the league, keeping four clean sheets and conceding 66.

He replaces Koffi who has been a top performer for Charleroi over the past few seasons. The 27-year-old Burkinabe has earned a move to France to join Lens.

This is the Zebras second signing of the week, after they brought in Beerschot left-back Mardochée Nzita on a four year deal.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson