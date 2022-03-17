Charl Schwartzel helicopters club in frustration during first round of Valspar Championship

We’ve all been there.

And if you say you haven’t, you’re lying.

We don’t see it very often on the PGA Tour, but when it happens, it’s absolutely glorious.

Charl Schwartzel hit his tee shot on the par-3 15th during the first round of the Valspar Championship and obviously didn’t like the outcome. He took a few gather steps toward the green, like a centerfielder looking to gun someone down at the plate, and then let it fly like Tom Brady over the middle to Rob Gronkowski.

The form was impeccable. The carry distance was impressive. Just an overall well-executed club toss from the South African.

Valspar: Leaderboard | Best photos | PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

The triple-bogey 6 he made on the par-3 13th probably had something to do with this outburst — just a thought.

But then, he bounces back!

Buckets 🗑 Slam dunk for @CA_Schwartzel from 194 yards. pic.twitter.com/Tob62Yz0kg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 17, 2022

How’s this six-hole stretch sound: Birdie, birdie, triple-bogey, par, bogey, eagle.

List