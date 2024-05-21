- Pacers vs Knicks Game HighlightsThe Pacers advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2014 as they defeat the Knicks, 130-109, in Game 7. Tyrese Haliburton recorded 26 points (6-12 3pt. FG) and 6 assists for the Pacers, while Pascal Siakam (20 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists) and Andrew Nembhard (20 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists) added a combined 40 points in the victory. Donte DiVincenzo tallied a Playoff career-high 39 points (9-15 3pt. FG) for the Knicks, while Alec Burks notched 26 points off the bench in the losing effort.1:13Now PlayingPaused
Tommy Pham: 'We played good baseball. just outplayed us'Tommy Pham talks about the White Sox' 4-2 loss to the Yankees on Friday
Charity helps blind people experience cycling
Nonprofit organization InTandem Cycling provides tandem bike rides for visually impaired people who otherwise would not be able to experience riding a bike.