This Charging Network Now Offers Tesla Connectors

Justin Sullivan - Getty Images

ChargePoint is introducing Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector support to its stations, with plans to add NACS connectors during the month of November.

Tesla owners will be able to use more stations without an adapter, just as the Supercharger network begins to open to other EVs in 2024.

The EV industry migration to NACS began rather suddenly earlier this spring, with a number of major automakers announcing deals that would open the Supercharger network to their EVs starting in 2024, ahead of the addition of Tesla ports to EVs in 2025.

After a number of large automakers started announcing earlier this summer that they would embrace Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS), first via connectors in 2024 ahead of their addition to new vehicles as standard items, the race was on to produce connectors that hundreds of thousands of EVs would need in the coming months.

The list of EVs that would soon be able to use Tesla's Supercharger network would not be small, it was clear from the start, and received another major addition just days ago when BMW revealed it would also adopt NACS starting in 2025.

The sudden migration to NACS, which now covers the vast majority of current EV makers, delivered on Elon Musk's longstanding promise to open up Tesla's Supercharger network to other automakers.

But it also created a manufacturing crunch almost overnight, as dozens of new and existing EV models would need NACS adapters, and so would third-party charging stations.

ChargePoint, which operates some 243,000 individual chargers in North America and Europe, is now introducing NACS connector support for its stations and is expecting most of its lineup of chargers to be converted during the month of November, indicating a very quick timetable. This means cable conversion kits will be distributed to its stations over the next month, which will offer Tesla owners a third-party charging network without the need for adapters.

"With more than 35 million historical ChargePoint sessions initiated by Tesla vehicles, we saw the need to offer native connector solutions for this large portion of the EV market," said Pasquale Romano, CEO of ChargePoint.

ChargePoint began producing stations with NACS ports back in June, while also readying a massive number of NACS cables and connectors for the November retrofit.



But this doesn't mean that CCS connectors are going away. The standard will persist for some time, as there will still be plenty of EV users who may not be able to switch all that easily. And ChargePoint will continue to feature CCS connectors for the foreseeable future, even though in the longer term the standard will likely suffer the same fate as CHAdeMO.

Access to Tesla's Supercharger network by other automakers' EVs, on the other hand, will require software tweaks as well as a payment method that works with that particular system, so it's not simply a matter of having an adapter. It will be up to automakers to provide the software to their vehicles starting in 2024, in addition to NACS adapters.

ChargePoint's addition of NACS ports to its stations, therefore, should be a boon mostly for Tesla owners in the immediate term, and later for owners of EVs that will get NACS ports in the near future, toward the end of 2024 and 2025.

"Our support for both installed and new products opens up ChargePoint’s DC chargers to millions of drivers who have not yet had a fast charging alternative to the Tesla ecosystem, and makes their AC charging experience more convenient," Romano said.

Will the availability of the Tesla Supercharger network to other automakers' cars boost EV adoption rates, or will other factors such as EV price and range play a more prominent role in EV sales? Let us know what you think.