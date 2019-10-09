Chargers center Mike Pouncey out for year with neck injury, 7th starter to go on IR

The Los Angeles Chargers are without yet another starter due to injury after placing Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey on injured reserve with a neck issue.

Head coach Anthony Lynn announced later Wednesday, per Eric Williams at ESPN, that Pouncey will have neck surgery and is out for the rest of the year. He added he isn’t sure if the injury will end the star’s career. He was named a captain for the season.

Anthony Lynn said Mike Pouncey will have neck surgery and is done for the year. Lynn said he’s thankful that Pouncey will be okay, but does not know if injury if career ending. — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) October 9, 2019

He is the seventh starter to be placed on IR for the Chargers, who have been hit worse than others. Offensive tackle Russell Okung hasn’t yet returned from a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots. He suffered it during training in June and hasn’t played a snap in 2019. They’re also missing tight end Hunter Henry.

Chargers now have seven projected starters out due to injury: S Derwin James (foot), OT Russell Okung (pulmonary embolism), S Adrian Phillips (broken forearm), K Michael Badgley (right groin), TE Hunter Henry (knee), DE Melvin Ingram (hamstring), C Mike Pouncey (neck). — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) October 9, 2019

Pouncey, 30, suffered the injury during last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos. He is signed with the Chargers through 2020. Los Angeles brought him in after the Miami Dolphins cut him after seven seasons. He went to the Pro Bowl in 2018, his first year on the west coast.

The Chargers now have one player on the offensive line with at least three years of experience, per ESPN, after losing Pouncey and nine-year veteran Okung.

Right guard Michael Schofield is in his sixth season. Right tackle Sam Tevi is in his third year. He started one game as a rookie.

Dan Feeney, the third-year left guard, will move over to center, ESPN reported. And Trent Scott will make only his seventh NFL start at left tackle.

The Chargers (2-3) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4), another squad facing devastating injuries, in Week 6.

Mike Pouncey is out for the year after undergoing neck surgery. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

