Charges pending after hockey player punches referee
When a referee tried to break up a fight between hockey players, one of the players punched the referee, knocking him to the ground; KDKA's Shelley Bortz reports.
Social Media reacts as the Oklahoma Sooners beat Texas A&M 5-1 to advance to the College World Series.
The Kyrie Irving-to-L.A. rumors may actually have a chance of coming to fruition after all.
Edge rusher Rashan Gary has steadily increased his playing time and production over three seasons in the NFL and that made a decision on exercising his fifth-year option an easy one for the Packers this offseason. The Packers picked up the option, which guarantees Gary’s $10.892 million salary for the 2023 season. A longer extension [more]
Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche weren't all that interested in glancing back at the simmering controversy over the way Game 4 ended in overtime. Of way more importance was looking ahead to this: A chance to clinch the franchise's first Stanley Cup title since 2001. On Friday night in Game 5, Colorado has a chance to not only dethrone two-time defending champion Tampa Bay, but possibly jumpstart its own dynasty.
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie and James discuss their takeaways from the Mike Doneghey interview, the latest front office moves and more.
Yes, including that vibrating gold face massager.
At Thursday’s U.S. championships, the popular sprinter—banned from last summer’s Tokyo Olympics—didn’t get out of the first round.
The Supreme Court Thursday ruled 6-3 that New York’s regulations that made it difficult to obtain a license to carry a concealed handgun were unconstitutionally restrictive and that it should be easier to obtain such a license.
There were some truly puzzling votes cast this year.
Despite the wishes of some Lakers fans, the team won't even consider trading Anthony Davis, according to one prominent reporter.
The natural gas markets have fallen slightly during the trading session on Wednesday to test the $6.50 level for support.
Aaron Hicks crushed a game-tying three-run homer and Aaron Judge produced the walk-off hit as the Yankees rallied to defeat the Astros, 7-6
The natural gas markets have fallen during the trading session on Thursday to reach down to the $6.50 level underneath.
The Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche will square off in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. Heres how to watch the series.
The price has declined to multi-week lows.
Freddie Freeman is sure to get a huge ovation when he returns to Truist Park for the first time since helping lead the Atlanta Braves to the World Series championship. Now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the star first baseman and the NL West leaders open a weekend series at his former home. Freeman was the longtime beloved face of the Braves franchise.
NHL's free agency period is nearing as negotiations continue between the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg.
Brad Stonebraker discusses all of the draft picks and trades that occurred on Thursday night and gives each team a letter grade based on how they did. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
Responding to challenges from rival LIV Golf, the PGA Tour greatly increased allocation money at eight tournaments, including the Memorial.