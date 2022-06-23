Charges pending after hockey player punches referee

Associated Press

Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche weren't all that interested in glancing back at the simmering controversy over the way Game 4 ended in overtime. Of way more importance was looking ahead to this: A chance to clinch the franchise's first Stanley Cup title since 2001. On Friday night in Game 5, Colorado has a chance to not only dethrone two-time defending champion Tampa Bay, but possibly jumpstart its own dynasty.