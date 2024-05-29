Charges dropped against world’s top golfer Scottie Scheffler after Louisville arrest

All criminal charges against Scottie Scheffler have been dropped, a Louisville prosecutor said in court Wednesday.

The Louisville Metro Police Department arrested Scheffler, the world’s No. 1. golfer, outside of Valhalla Golf Club earlier this month, alleging that he failed to comply with an officer’s instructions and consequently “dragged” an officer to the ground with his moving vehicle.

Scheffler’s attorney, Steve Romines, has maintained since the May 17 arrest that his client did nothing wrong, and he would take the case to trial if the prosecutor wouldn’t drop the charges.

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said under Kentucky Supreme Court rules for prosecutors, they must “refrain from prosecuting a charge that the prosecutor knows is not supported by probable cause.”

“Therefore, based upon the totality of the evidence, my office cannot move forward in the prosecution of the charges filed against Mr. Scheffler,” he said. “Mr. Scheffler’s characterization that this was, quote, ‘A big misunderstanding,’ close quote, is corroborated by the evidence.”

O’Connell said Gillis was concerned for public safety at the scene when he tried to stop Scheffler, but Scheffler’s “actions and the evidence surrounding their exchange during this misunderstanding do not satisfy the elements of any criminal offenses.”

Speaking to the news media after the hearing, O’Connell said Romines and Scheffler are free to file a lawsuit against the police department. They did not stipulate to probable cause in order to get the charges dismissed, which would have been an acknowledgment that police had reason to arrest Scheffler.

Asked whether the arresting office told the truth, O’Connell said he didn’t know.

Scheffler was taken to jail and charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, a felony, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic. However a pole-mounted video from across Shelbyville Road did not appear to substantiate the detective’s account.

Three ESPN employees who were arriving at the scene to cover the PGA tournament also gave eyewitness reports that disputed it. Scheffler faced a maximum 10-year prison term and a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted of second-degree assault.

The Louisville police officer involved in Scheffler’s arrest did not activate his body-worn camera during the incident, a violation of the Louisville Metro Police Department’s policy, Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said last week.

After he was booked, released and returned to Valhalla for the tournament’s second round, Scheffler said on X, formerly Twitter, he “never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.