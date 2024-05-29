Charges dropped against Scottie Scheffler. Here’s why prosecutors aren’t pursuing case

Criminal charges against the World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler were dropped on Wednesday. The golfer had been arrested outside the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, at the Valhalla Golf Club.

Scheffler had been arrested on charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic.

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell announced his office would not move forward with the charges based on the available evidence.

“Based upon the totality of the evidence, my office can not move forward in the prosecution of the charges filed against Mr. Scheffler,” O’Connell said. “Mr. Scheffler’s characterization that this was a ‘big misunderstanding’ is corroborated by the evidence.

Less than a week ago, Louisville Metro Police released a video showing the interaction between Scheffler and the arresting officer, police detective Bryan Gillis, which seemingly contradicted police reports about the incident including the officer’s claims that Scheffler irreparably ruined his pants and that he was dragged by Scheffler’s car.

Scheffler would go on to compete in the PGA Championship and the Charles Schwab Challenge since his arrest, tying for eighth and second in the competitions respectively.