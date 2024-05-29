Charges against Scottie Scheffler dropped after 'big misunderstanding' outside PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at the Valhalla Golf Club on May 17 in Louisville, Ky. (Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

Charges against Scottie Scheffler have been dropped after the Jefferson County attorney's office in Louisville, Ky., told a judge Wednesday that it was not moving forward with the case nearly two weeks after the world's No. 1 golfer was arrested outside the PGA Championship.

“Based upon the totality of the evidence, my office cannot move forward in the prosecution of the charges filed against Mr. Scheffler," Jefferson County Atty. Mike O'Connell said during a court hearing. "Mr. Scheffler’s characterization that this was ‘a big misunderstanding’ is corroborated by the evidence.”

Scheffler was arrested May 17 before the start of the second round of the tournament after attempting to drive into the entrance at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville as police were investigating a fatal traffic accident that had occurred at the site earlier that morning.

Scheffler was booked on four charges: second-degree assault of a police officer, which is a felony, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic. He was released without bail and was able to play his round that day, shooting a five-under 66.

According to a police report filed soon after the incident, Louisville Metro Police Det. Bryan Gillis stopped Scheffler, who refused to comply with the officer’s instructions and accelerated his vehicle forward, “dragging Detective Gillis to the ground” and causing injuries.

Last week, Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said during a news conference that no video was available from the first part of Gillis' interaction with Scheffler and that Gillis had been disciplined for not turning on his body camera during the interaction. The department did post two videos showing Scheffler’s arrest on its YouTube channel.

“The evidence we reviewed supports the conclusion that Det. Gillis was concerned for public safety at the scene when he initiated contact with Mr. Scheffler,” O’Connell said in the courtroom. “However, Mr. Scheffler’s actions and the evidence surrounding their exchange during this misunderstanding do not satisfy the elements of any criminal offenses.”

